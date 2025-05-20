Credit Union 1 Mountain West Championship Baseball Schedule
The regular season of the Mountain West Conference baseball season came to an end this past weekend. With the regular season over, the top six teams in the conference will now turn their attention to the Credit Union 1 Mountain West Championship. The tournament will take place at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona.
The UNLV Hustlin' Rebels have locked up the No. 4 seed and will face off with the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs in the first round. This is a single-elimination first round that will start on Wednesday, May 21, then it will turn into a double-elimination format on Thursday, May 22, and conclude on Saturday, May 24. The other four qualifying teams are the No. 1 seed Nevada Wolf Pack, No. 2 seed Fresno State Bulldogs, No. 3 seed New Mexico Lobos, and No. 6 seed San Jose State Spartans. All games will be available to stream on the Mountain West Conference Network. The full slate of games will kick off at 1:05 PM local time on Wednesday with a game between New Mexico and San Jose State.
Credit Union 1 Mountain West Championship Schedule
Sloan Park, Mesa, Arizona
(All times are local time)
Round 1
Wednesday, May 21
Game 1
1:05 PM
#3 New Mexico vs. #6 San Jose State
Game 2
6:05 PM
#4 UNLV vs. #5 San Diego State
Round 2
Thursday, May 22
Game 3
1:05 pm
No. 1 UNR vs. Winner Game 2
Game 4
6:05 PM
No. 2 Fresno State vs. Winner Game 1
Round 3
Friday, May 23
Game 5
11:05 AM
Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser
Game 6
3:05 PM
Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Winner
Game 7
7:05 PM
Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser
Round 4
Saturday, May 24
Game 8
12:05 PM
Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner
Game 9*
3:05 pm
Game 8 Winner vs. Game 8 Loser (if necessary)