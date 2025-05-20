UNLV Rebels

Credit Union 1 Mountain West Championship Baseball Schedule

The UNLV Hustlin' Rebels secured the No. 4 seed in the Mountain West Championship. What would their schedule look like if they made a surprise run at the title?

Mark Morales-Smith

The regular season of the Mountain West Conference baseball season came to an end this past weekend. With the regular season over, the top six teams in the conference will now turn their attention to the Credit Union 1 Mountain West Championship. The tournament will take place at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona.

The UNLV Hustlin' Rebels have locked up the No. 4 seed and will face off with the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs in the first round. This is a single-elimination first round that will start on Wednesday, May 21, then it will turn into a double-elimination format on Thursday, May 22, and conclude on Saturday, May 24. The other four qualifying teams are the No. 1 seed Nevada Wolf Pack, No. 2 seed Fresno State Bulldogs, No. 3 seed New Mexico Lobos, and No. 6 seed San Jose State Spartans. All games will be available to stream on the Mountain West Conference Network. The full slate of games will kick off at 1:05 PM local time on Wednesday with a game between New Mexico and San Jose State.  

Credit Union 1 Mountain West Championship Schedule

Sloan Park, Mesa, Arizona

(All times are local time)

Round 1

Wednesday, May 21

Game 1

1:05 PM 

#3 New Mexico vs. #6 San Jose State

Game 2

6:05 PM 

#4 UNLV vs. #5 San Diego State

Round 2

Thursday, May 22

Game 3

1:05 pm 

No. 1 UNR vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4

6:05 PM

No. 2 Fresno State vs. Winner Game 1

Round 3

Friday, May 23

Game 5

11:05 AM 

Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser

Game 6

3:05 PM 

Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Winner

Game 7

7:05 PM 

Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser

Round 4

Saturday, May 24

Game 8

12:05 PM

Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner

Game 9*

3:05 pm 

Game 8 Winner vs. Game 8 Loser (if necessary) 

Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

