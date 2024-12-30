The Top Five Baseball Legends in UNLV Rebel History
UNLV baseball boasts a rich tradition of developing talent that excels on the collegiate stage and in the major leagues. With 11 NCAA Tournament appearances, four regular-season conference titles, and three tournament championships, the Rebels have established themselves as a powerhouse in the West.
Top 5 MLB Players In UNLV History
5. Mel Stottlemyre Jr. — RHP (1983-84)
In just two seasons, Stottlemyre made a lasting impact. In 1984, he went 13-6 with eight complete games, 155⅗ innings pitched (second-most in a season at UNLV), and 125 strikeouts. Stottlemyre has since built a notable career as an MLB pitching coach.
4. Bryson Stott — IF (2017-19)
Hailing from Las Vegas, Bryson Stott excelled in his three seasons at UNLV. The 2019 Mountain West Player of the Year hit .356 with 79 hits, 10 home runs, 36 RBIs, and 55 walks. His 65 runs scored led the conference, and his stellar defense made him a first-round MLB Draft pick. Stott now stars as the Philadelphia Phillies' second baseman.
3. Ryan Ludwick — OF (1997-99)
A two-time All-WAC selection and freshman All-American, Ludwick's junior season was remarkable, with 90 hits, 13 home runs, and 69 RBIs. His 43 career home runs rank fourth all-time at UNLV. After a 12-year MLB career featuring 154 home runs, Ludwick's No. 24 jersey was retired by the Rebels.
2. Donovan Osborne — LHP (1988-90)
Osborne, a three-time first-team All-American, remains a legend on the mound. His 35 career wins tie for first in program history, and he ranks third in innings pitched (402) and second in complete games (24). In 1989, he achieved 32 consecutive scoreless innings, cementing one of the best pitching seasons in UNLV history. Osborne enjoyed a 13-year MLB career with 108 wins.
1. Matt Williams — IF (1984-86)
Topping the list is Matt Williams, the greatest Rebel of all time. Over three years, Williams hit 58 home runs, drove in 217 RBIs, and scored 223 runs, ranking among the program’s all-time leaders. A five-time MLB All-Star and World Series champion, Williams’ No. 15 jersey is retired at UNLV, reflecting his incredible legacy.
UNLV baseball continues to shine, producing stars who make waves on and off the field. Who will join this elite list next? Stay tuned!
