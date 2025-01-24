UNLV Baseball 2025 Preview: Rebels Ranked 5th in Mountain West Preseason Poll
Excitement is mounting for the 2025 UNLV baseball season as the Hustlin' Rebels unveil a challenging 54-game schedule, promising thrilling action both at home and on the road.
Leading the charge are key returning players headlined by All-Conference outfielder JP Hefft, a dynamic offensive force expected to continue his impressive run. Versatile infielder Paul Miro adds depth with his defensive prowess and offensive contributions. Not to mention, Chase Ditmar and Gunnar Miro return to the squad and are poised for strong campaigns in 2025.
A significant addition to the coaching staff is new pitching coach Jeff Opalewski. With a proven track record of success at programs like Long Beach State and Miami (Ohio), Opalewski brings valuable expertise to the Rebels. His guidance is expected to elevate the pitching staff to new heights and enhance the team's overall competitiveness.
The season kicks off with a demanding test at the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Arizona. From February 14-17, the Rebels will face stiff competition against seventh-ranked Oregon State, Indiana, and Xavier. Returning to the friendly confines of Earl E. Wilson Stadium, the Rebels will host Cincinnati for their home opener in a four-game series from February 21-24.
The schedule is packed with challenging matchups, including a home series against UW Milwaukee and key road tests against Arizona State and UC Riverside. The Mountain West slate commences on May 22 against New Mexico, featuring a mix of home and away series’ against rivals like Cal State Fullerton and Arizona State. The season culminates with a series against Air Force from May 15-17, providing a fitting send-off for the senior class before the team heads to the Mountain West Tournament in Mesa, Arizona.
"We're excited about the upcoming season and the challenges that lie ahead," stated Head Coach Stan Stolte. "The addition of Coach Opalewski strengthens our coaching staff, and we have a talented group of returning players ready to make their mark. We are confident that this team has the potential to achieve great things."
The Rebels are eager to exceed expectations and make a strong statement in 2025.
