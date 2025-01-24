UNLV Rebels

UNLV Baseball 2025 Preview: Rebels Ranked 5th in Mountain West Preseason Poll

Dominic Robinson

UNLV 2025 Baseball
UNLV 2025 Baseball / @unlvbaseball on X

Excitement is mounting for the 2025 UNLV baseball season as the Hustlin' Rebels unveil a challenging 54-game schedule, promising thrilling action both at home and on the road.

Leading the charge are key returning players headlined by All-Conference outfielder JP Hefft, a dynamic offensive force expected to continue his impressive run. Versatile infielder Paul Miro adds depth with his defensive prowess and offensive contributions. Not to mention, Chase Ditmar and Gunnar Miro return to the squad and are poised for strong campaigns in 2025.

A significant addition to the coaching staff is new pitching coach Jeff Opalewski. With a proven track record of success at programs like Long Beach State and Miami (Ohio), Opalewski brings valuable expertise to the Rebels. His guidance is expected to elevate the pitching staff to new heights and enhance the team's overall competitiveness.

The season kicks off with a demanding test at the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Arizona. From February 14-17, the Rebels will face stiff competition against seventh-ranked Oregon State, Indiana, and Xavier. Returning to the friendly confines of Earl E. Wilson Stadium, the Rebels will host Cincinnati for their home opener in a four-game series from February 21-24.

The schedule is packed with challenging matchups, including a home series against UW Milwaukee and key road tests against Arizona State and UC Riverside. The Mountain West slate commences on May 22 against New Mexico, featuring a mix of home and away series’ against rivals like Cal State Fullerton and Arizona State. The season culminates with a series against Air Force from May 15-17, providing a fitting send-off for the senior class before the team heads to the Mountain West Tournament in Mesa, Arizona.

"We're excited about the upcoming season and the challenges that lie ahead," stated Head Coach Stan Stolte. "The addition of Coach Opalewski strengthens our coaching staff, and we have a talented group of returning players ready to make their mark. We are confident that this team has the potential to achieve great things."

The Rebels are eager to exceed expectations and make a strong statement in 2025.

Recommended Articles

The Top Five Baseball Legends in UNLV Rebel History

Top 5 NBA Stars in UNLV Basketball History

Top 5 NFL Players in UNLV Football History

Published
Dominic Robinson
DOMINIC ROBINSON

D Rob is a lifetime Coach and trainer of all sports who began working as a consultant and analyst behind the scenes in 2020. In 2022 began his tenure in front of the camera as part of the Warchant Gameday crew, providing feedback and analysis during the "Warchant Watch Along" show, a distinctive opportunity for fans who want to watch the game from the perspective of a former player and Coach. His time on that show spawned appearances on "Sunday Smash" and his own show "FSU Film Breakdown" ( In which he uses All 22 film footage) digging deeper into the concepts, schemes and plays that are writing the story of the season for Florida State and its opponents. D Rob also provides a unique prospective assessment of coaches and recruits as he coached in the college ranks for many years, coaches and trains athletes currently. Dominic, a California native, played both baseball and football at FSU from 2001-2004 currently runs 3D Sports Performance out of Phoenix, Arizona and works as a consultant

Home/Baseball