UNLV Baseball Earns Seventh Straight ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award
On Wednesday, it was announced that the UNLV Hustln' Rebels baseball team were awarded the American Baseball Coaches Association's (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Award, presented by Sports Attack. It was the seventh consecutive year that the team has earned the award. The team had a cumulative GPA of 3.30.
This team, led by head coach Stan Stolte, has piled up the awards this season. The team landed their first Mountain West Tournament spot since 2022. They also had 21 Rebels named to the Spring 2025 Academic All-MW Team, and 13 Rebels earned the Conference's Scholar-Athlete Award. Cody Albright, Mason Dillow, JP Hefft, Carson Lane, Will Marquart, Gunnar Myro, Brendan O'Sullivan and Elijah Rodriguez earned both those honors while Hefft, Lane, Marquart, O'Sullivan, and Rodriguez were tabbed to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team.
According to the UNLV Rebels' official Website, the qualifications for the award are:
"The ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award is open to any high school or collegiate (NCAA Division I, II, and III; NAIA; and junior college) team that has a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 or above (on a 4.0 scale) during the 2024-25 academic year. In all, over 800 programs received this year's award.
The American Baseball Coaches Association has a long tradition of recognizing the achievements of baseball coaches and student-athletes. The ABCA/Rawlings All-America Teams are the nation's oldest, founded in 1949, and the ABCA's awards program also includes the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Awards, the ABCA/ATEC Regional & National Coaches of the Year and several other major awards such as the ABCA Hall of Fame and the Dave Keilitz Ethics in Coaching Award."