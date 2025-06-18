UNLV Baseball Loses Two-Way Standout Michael Taylor To Miami Via Transfer Portal
The hits just keep coming for the UNLV Hustlin' Rebels baseball team and that isn't a good thing in this case. They have lost another player through the transfer portal to a Power 5 school. This time, the Miami Hurricanes have poached two-way player Michael Taylor. The position player turned pitcher is expected to serve as a full time pitcher at The U. Taylor made the announcement on Twitter saying:
"I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Miami. I am so grateful for this opportunity and would like to thank the coaching staff for making me a Hurricane!"
The Rebels have now lost Taylor to Miami and the Mountain West Conference Co-Player Dean Toigo to the Arizona Sun Devils, as well as USA Baseball Collegiate National Team pitcher LJ Mercurius to the Oklahoma Sooners.
Unlike in football and basketball, the transfer portal has not been as kind to head baseball coach Stan Stolte as it had been to head football coach Dan Mullen and head basketball coach Josh Pastner earlier in the spring. After a solid baseball season, the bigger schools are looking to cherry pick the Rebels roster and with players like this available it's hard to blame them.
UNLV baseball is going to have to hit the transfer portal and recruiting trail hard to rebuild and reload if they want to find the same success or take another step forward in 2026. While losses like this are tough ones, with the right moves the Hustlin' Rebels should still be in good shape this upcoming season. Stolte has proven that he is a strong coach with a talent for developing players.