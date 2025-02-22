UNLV Baseball Suffers 6-0 Loss in Home Opener Against No. 25 Cincinnati Bearcats
UNLV’s home season opener ended in a 6-0 loss to the No. 25 Cincinnati Bearcats at Earl E. Wilson Stadium on Friday night. The Hustlin’ Rebels (2-3) faced a well-prepared Bearcats squad (3-1) in the first game of a challenging four-game series, and it was clear from the outset that Cincinnati was not going to give an inch.
Alex Navarrete entered the game in the top of the third inning, replacing starter Carson Lane. Navarrete pitched an impressive 4.1 innings through the seventh, fanning five batters. Despite his efforts, the Bearcats managed to capitalize on a couple of solo home runs, which accounted for Navarrete’s only two earned runs.
Additional pitching support came from Colton Sundloff, marking his second relief appearance, and sophomore Dylan Rogers, a Reno native, who delivered a flawless three-up, three-down inning in the top of the ninth.
Offensively, UNLV managed only three singles throughout the game. JP Hefft, Gunnar Myro, and Mikey Cruz Jr. were the only players to get on base via a hit, with Cruz Jr. contributing a timely pinch-hit single in the bottom of the ninth that sailed through left-center field. Cooper Sheff also drew two walks, but overall, the Rebel bats struggled to generate momentum against a disciplined Bearcats pitching staff.
Notably, Hefft’s first-inning single extended his streak to three consecutive games with at least one hit, marking a bright spot in an otherwise difficult night.
Head coach Stan Stolte lamented the night’s performance, stating, "There's no recipe for success when our pitchers consistently can't throw strikes with more than one pitch, while the opponent can throw multiple pitches for strikes any time they want. Zero chance of success when that happens." Stolte remains focused on bouncing back as the Hustlin’ Rebels prepare to face Cincinnati again on Saturday night.
