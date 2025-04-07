UNLV's LJ Mercurius Crowned Mountain West Pitcher Of The Week
On Monday, the Mountain West Conference announced that UNLV Hustlin' Rebels pitcher LJ Mercurius was named Mountain West Pitcher of the Week. This is the first weekly award that he has earned this season to go along with three other weekly conference honors won by his teammates this season.
The right-handed sophomore threw a complete-game shutout against the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday, April 5. He struck out a career-best 12 batters and allowed just three hits without walking a single batter. The Rebels knocked off the Wolf Pack 3 - 0, which helped secure the season series over their in-state rivals. This was the first time all season that a UNLV pitcher completed a full nine-inning game, and Mercurius became the first Rebel pitcher to throw a complete-game nine-inning shutout since Kenny Oakley did it over a decade ago in 2015 against UNR.
UNLV has now raised their record back up over ..500 to 16 - 15. Mecurius, along with all the other Hustlin' Rebels, will look to add to the team's collection of Mountain West Conference weekly honors this week. They will play two series this week and face off against the Utah Valley Wolverines to start the week on Monday and Tuesday then take on the Air Force Falcons in three game series over the weekend in Mountain West Conference play.
