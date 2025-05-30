UNLV Pitcher LJ Mercurius Earns Spot On USA Baseball Collegiate National Team
The UNLV Hustlin' Rebels announced on Thursday that they will be sending sophomore pitcher LJ Mercurius to join the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team. The right-hander will become the second pitcher in the program's history to pitch for USA Baseball while still in school, along with Mel Stottlemyer Jr, who pitched on the 1984 Olympic team, and the fifth Hustlin' Rebel overall to play for USA Baseball. The other three players were Matt Williams in 1985, Ryan Ludwick in 1998, and Erick Fedde in 2018.
Mercurius pitched 78.2 innings for the Rebels this season and finished with a team-best 3.57 ERA. He also struck out 58 batters. The sophomore was also named to the All-Mountain West Second Team.
Head Coach Stan Stolte Comments On LJ Mercurius' Well Deserved Honor:
"So happy for LJ and our program. He's worked hard this past year and put him in a great position going into his draft year. He'll represent us well."
LJ Mercurius On The Opportunity To Represent USA Baseball:
"First and foremost, I'm deeply grateful to God for the opportunity to represent the United States. Wearing 'USA' across my chest is not only an incredible honor, but it also carries personal significance, as it continues a family tradition—my brother proudly represented our country in the Mexico Games and brought home a Gold medal. I feel truly honored, blessed, and excited for this opportunity."
The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp will showcase 56 of the top non-draft-eligible college players for a Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series that will last five games. This will take place in North Carolina from June 29 through July 3. The final Collegiate National Team for USA Baseball will be named after the conclusion of training camp on July 3.