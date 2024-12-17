Analyzing UNLV Men's Basketball Team's 5-4 Start To The 2024 Season
UNLV Men's Basketball is set to start Mountain West Conference play on December 28 against Fresno State after two more games against #22 Dayton and UC Riverside. Currently, they sit at 5-4 on the season. They will look to raise their level of play as they enter conference play so they can try to make a real run in the Mountain West this season. The team is led by Head Coach Kevin Kruger.
They are led on the court by star guard Dedan Thomas Jr who leads the team in scoring with 16.7 points per game. That's just under six points per game more than anyone else on the team. If they are going to find success this season then he will have to be the catalyst on offense because not only does he supply the points, but he's also their top playmaker leading the team with 3.8 assists per game as well.
Forward Jeremiah Cherry has been the man they depend on to pull down rebounds. His team-leading 6.4 rebounds per game is something the team has come to rely on in a major way. He also is second on the team in scoring putting in 11.0 points per game. If you are wondering who their best rim protector is, you guessed it. Cherry is your man in that department too and leads the defense in blocks.
Some other key pieces who are going to need to step up when needed are guards Jailen Bedford, Julian Rishwain, and Jaden Henley. Forward Jalen Hill who leads the team in steals will also play a major role in the team's success this season.
As of now, UNLV is projected by most experts to finish in the bottom half of the Mountain West Conference but they will look to prove everybody wrong as they enter the new year.