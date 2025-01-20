Dedan Thomas Jr. Named Mountain West Player of the Week After Leading UNLV to Key Wins
Sophomore guard Dedan Thomas Jr. has been named Mountain West Men's Basketball Player of the Week for the first time in his career, following a standout performances that led the UNLV Runnin' Rebels to two crucial wins last week.
The Las Vegas native showcased his poise and playmaking in back-to-back upset victories, first against No. 22 Utah State at home (65-62) and then on the road against San Diego State (76-68). Thomas Jr. averaged 13.5 points, 5.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 90% from the free-throw line. He continues to put his name in the discussion for one of the conferences most reliable point guards 2.2 assist-to-turnover ratio.
In the win over Utah State, Thomas Jr. struggled early but came through in crunch time.. Despite a tough shooting night (4-for-14 from the field), he scored critical buckets down the stretch, including a transition layup and a clutch fadeaway jumper in the final two minutes. The victory marked UNLV’s first over a ranked opponent this season and snapped a six-game skid against the Aggies.
Thomas Jr. followed that up with a 19-point performance at San Diego State, leading all scorers. He was 10-for-10 effort from the free-throw line and had eight points in the final 2:07, sealing UNLV’s first road win against the Aztecs since 2020.
The Runnin' Rebels (11-7, 5-2) have now won seven of their last 10 games, climbing to third in the Mountain West standings. Next up, UNLV hosts Wyoming on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Thomas & Mack Center. The game tips off at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Netwo
