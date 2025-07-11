Elijah Harkless Headlines UNLV Runnin’ Rebels Competing In 2025 NBA Summer League
The 2025 NBA Summer League is currently in full swing. Their Summer League is a competitive off-season league, serves as a sort of developmental league for their younger players. It features rookies, sophomores, and G-League players and allows NBA teams to evaluate their players and experiment with how to use them on the court. This season is currently running and will conclude on July 20. The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team has three former alumni competing in the league.
Guard Elijah Harkless of the Utah Jazz, center David Muoka of the Chicago Bulls, and guard Donovan Williams of the Denver Nuggets are all being featured in the NBA Summer League. The three former Rebels will look to compete and carve out a role in the NBA. Harkless has already made a bit of a name for himself as a hard-nosed defender with potential upside. We expect him to continue on as a defensive specialist journeyman in the NBA. If he can make some strides on offense, then he could even exceed those expectations.
Muoka will look to build off his college career to become a rotational big man in the NBA. He's likely a long shot for NBA success, but has the size to potentially develop into a backup who can defend and grab a few boards in the league.
Williams is a more interesting case; he put up solid numbers in the G-League last season. The 6'6 guard flashed last season, dropping 20.2 points per game while shooting 40.2% from three, and grabbing 4.9 rebounds per game. He has been steadily developing in the G-League and could have a shot at an NBA roster this season.