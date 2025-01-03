Hoops Preview: Lady Rebels Aim to Continue Mountain West Dominance at Boise State
The UNLV Lady Rebels look to extend their winning streak as they visit Boise State on Saturday, January 4, at 5 p.m. PT/6 p.m. CT. The Scarlet & Gray are 2-0 in Mountain West play for the fourth consecutive season and are riding an impressive 19-game conference road win streak.
This game marks the first of two meetings this season, with a rematch set for February 26 in Las Vegas. UNLV has dominated this series, leading 17-12 all-time and winning the past seven matchups. Under Head Coach Lindy La Rocque, the Lady Rebels are 7-1 against the Broncos.
Boise State enters with an 11-4 record, including 1-1 in conference play, and is coming off a 66-55 victory over Air Force. The Broncos are led by Natalie Pasco (11.2 PPG) and Tatum Thompson (10.6 PPG), while Abby Muse leads in rebounding with 6.7 boards per game.
UNLV counters with one of the most balanced squads in the nation. Amarachi Kimpson leads the Lady Rebels with 14.0 points per game, while Kiara Jackson adds 12.6 points and a team-best 5.0 assists per game. Alyssa Brown (6.7 RPG) and Meadow Roland (6.6 RPG) lead the team on the boards. The Scarlet & Gray proved their well roundedness with all four leading scorers reaching double figures in their recent 90-70 win over San Jose State.
The Lady Rebels, who played the 23rd toughest non-conference schedule this season, are aiming to build on their championship pedigree, having claimed both the Mountain West regular season and tournament titles for three consecutive years.
After Boise State, UNLV returns home to face Colorado State on Wednesday, January 8, at Cox Pavilion.
