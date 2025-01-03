Hoops Preview: UNLV Returns Home to Host San Jose State and Attempt to Improve to 3-0 In Conference Play
The Runnin’ Rebels are back at the Thomas & Mack Center tomorrow afternoon, looking to keep their momentum rolling as they host San Jose State at 3 p.m. UNLV (8-5, 2-0) is coming off a dominant 77-58 road win over Air Force and has won three straight and four of its last five games. A win would improve the Rebels record to 3-0 in Mountain West play and solidify their strong start to conference play which is crucial if they want to return to postseason play.
Dedan Thomas Jr. continues to lead the way for UNLV, averaging 16.2 points and 4.3 assists per game on a squad that is rounding into form with Jaden Henley, Jailen Bedford, and Jeremiah "Bear" Cherry all scoring in double figures, with Cherry also leading the team in rebounds, blocks, and field goal percentage. Julian Rishwain, coming off a 16-point performance at Air Force, has become one of the best sharpshooters in the Mountain West, connecting on 41% of his shots from deep.
San Jose State (7-8, 0-3) comes to Vegas in search of its first conference win. The Spartans, led by Josh Uduje’s 17.1 points per game, have struggled on the road, going 0-3 in true away games this season. Head coach Tim Miles has experience on his side with 10 upperclassmen on the roster, but SJSU will need a near-flawless performance to upend a red-hot UNLV team.
