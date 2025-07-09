Josh Pastner Embraces Realignment, Change in College Basketball’s Evolving Landscape
New UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball coach Josh Pastner played his college ball with the Arizona Wildcats from 1996 to 2000. He has often spoken of the nostalgia and love he has for both Arizona and UNLV. They are the teams he grew up watching when they were the top teams out west. So it stands to reason that when he sees the new Pac-12 being formed that it can seem a bit different to him.
Another thing he has spoken about at length is how the college landscape has been rapidly changing in recent years. Conference realignment is no exception.
“It’s weird to even to say there’s a new Pac coming around. I look at the Pac-10 as when there was Arizona, UCLA, USC, up and down the coast. What’s interesting is (conference) records — like how does that work? It’s just not the same, but that’s because I was there for so long. That all being said, college sports is evolving and ever changing, literally, in real time. So who knows? Could Arizona be back in the Pac at one time, or could UNLV go to the Big 12? Could Arizona be in the ACC? Stanford and Cal’s in the ACC. I mean ...”
While he finds all of these changes weird, he understands that the sport is evolving and he has to evolve along with it. It's this mentality that will allow him to find success in an ever-changing NCAA Basketball landscape. His ability to evolve along with the sport isn't something that comes easily to many people. However, Pastner has embraced the change and will look to use it to bring the Rebels back to glory.