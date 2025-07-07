Josh Pastner Embraces UNLV Rebuild And The New Realities Of Modern College Basketball
When Josh Pastner needed to take over the UNLV Runnin' Rebels basketball team, he knew taking over a struggling team in the Mountain West Conference would be a much more difficult task than when he took his past head coaching jobs with the Memphis Tigers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Rebels were a team he had to build from the ground up, but he has embraced this new challenge. He believes the landscape change in the NCAA since he's been gone has changed the job as a coach, and he's adapting to those changes.
Josh Pastner On The Difference Between His Time At Memphis, Georgia Tech, And UNLV:
“When I took over Memphis and Georgia Tech, you already kind of had your team. It wasn’t (about) the portal at those times. You really didn’t go fundraise. You had to go out and see the different high school coaches, AAU coaches.
Josh Pastner On All The Turnover With The Rebels This Offseason:
“I had to get a whole new team (at UNLV). I didn’t go around seeing high school guys and high school coaches. I had to go around my first couple weeks on the job and raise money. In the past, you kind of had a fundraising area within the athletic department. Now, the head coach probably is more of a fundraiser than actually a coach, but that’s the reality of where the world is right now in college athletics.
Josh Pastner On How His People Skills Have Helped Him In The New NCAA Landscape:
“I think it’s really hard to like this new model if you don’t like dealing with people. There’s a lot of things I’m not good at, but one of them I’m good at is dealing with people. I like human beings.”