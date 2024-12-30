Kiara Jackson Joins 1,000-Point Club as Lady Rebels Defeat Fresno State
Senior guard Kiara Jackson etched her name in UNLV history on Sunday, scoring her 1,000th career point during the Lady Rebels’ 78-53 victory over Fresno State. Jackson added 10 points in the contest, helping the team continue their undefeated streak against the Bulldogs in the Lindy La Rocque era.
Head coach Lindy La Rocque praised her team’s effort in the post-game press conference, expressing satisfaction with their performance as Mountain West play began.
“I’m proud of the way we started Mountain West play. Conference play brings a different intensity and purpose to every possession,” La Rocque said. “I thought our team was locked in from the start. We came out firing and didn’t let up on the gas. It was a balanced team effort, with great ball movement and rebounding, which we emphasized. We controlled the glass, limited their offensive boards, and created extra possessions for ourselves. I’m really proud of our effort.”
La Rocque also highlighted Jackson’s achievement, calling her “the epitome of a great college student-athlete.”
“She’s a four-year player who’s worked hard every step of the way. There’s no one more deserving of this milestone. I’m thrilled for her and what this means for our program,” La Rocque added.
Jackson, who is averaging a career-high 12.0 points in 33.2 minutes per game this season, continues to be a well-rounded contributor for the Lady Rebels. In addition to her scoring, she is posting 5.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per contest.
Though her shooting percentages have dipped slightly this season—38.7% from the field and 27.9% from three-point range—Jackson’s past performance suggests she’s capable of regaining her sharpshooting form. Last season, she converted over 40% of her attempts from beyond the arc, a mark she could approach again as the season progresses.
The Lady Rebels are now focused on building momentum as conference play continues on New Year’s Day against San Jose State.
Recommended Articles
UNLV Lady Rebels Beat Fresno State, Win First Conference Game 78-53
UNLV Holds Off Late Rally by Fresno State, Opens Conference Play 1-0