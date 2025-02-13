Kiara Jackson’s Career Night Powers UNLV Past San Diego State, 75-65
The UNLV Lady Rebels secured a 75-65 victory over San Diego State on Wednesday night at Cox Pavilion, improving to 20-5 overall and 12-1 in Mountain West play. Kiara Jackson recorded a career-high 27 points while also contributing nine assists, leading UNLV in both categories.
Jackson scored 17 points in the first half, shooting 6-for-12 from the field and 4-for-6 from three-point range. McKinna Brackens added 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting and tied for the team lead in rebounds with six.
Amarachi Kimpson also reached double figures with 12 points while shooting 4-for-7 and a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Kimpson also collected six rebounds.
San Diego State (17-9, 6-7 MW) was led by Veronica Sheffey with 20 points and Kim Villalobos with 17 points. The Aztecs had a 34-30 rebounding advantage, with Cali Clark leading the team with seven boards.
UNLV established an early lead, using a 7-0 run late in the first quarter to go ahead 26-16. Another seven-point stretch to begin the second quarter extended the advantage to 33-19. San Diego State responded with a 9-0 run to reduce the deficit to five points at halftime.
The teams traded baskets in the third quarter before the Aztecs put together a 12-0 run, narrowing UNLV’s lead to 59-54 heading into the fourth. The Lady Rebels regained momentum in the final period, extending the lead to nine points before adding another 7-0 run to secure a double-digit margin.
UNLV forced 13 turnovers and converted them into 17 points. The team also recorded five steals, five blocks, and 18 assists. The Lady Rebels scored 32 points in the paint.
With this result, UNLV and San Diego State split their regular-season series 1-1. The Lady Rebels will next travel to face Nevada on Saturday, Feb. 15, as part of the Silver State Series
READ MORE FROM UNLV REBELS ON SI
Kiara Jackson Joins 1,000-Point Club as Lady Rebels Defeat Fresno State
UNLV Baseball 2025 Preview: Rebels Ranked 5th in Mountain West Preseason Poll
Report: No Foul Play Suspected in Death of UNLV Football Player Ben Christman