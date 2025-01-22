Lady Rebels Coach Lindy La Rocque Named to Kathy Delaney-Smith Midseason Watchlist
Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque continues to make history while cementing her status as one of the nation’s top coaching talents. On Wednesday morning, Her Hoop Stats announced that La Rocque is one of just 10 coaches named to the 2025 Kathy Delaney-Smith Mid-Major Coach of the Year midseason watch list. This prestigious honor, in its second year, is named after legendary Harvard coach Kathy Delaney-Smith and highlights excellence in coaching across seven conferences.
Now in her fifth season with the Lady Rebels, La Rocque has built an impressive 117-26 record, a testament to her leadership and vision. Heading into this season, she boasted the third-highest win percentage (.823) among coaches with five or fewer years at the helm of their programs. With the Lady Rebels currently sitting at 15-4 overall and dominating the Mountain West Conference at 7-0, it’s clear she’s only getting started.
This season, La Rocque has already made a statement with her team securing two dominant 19-point victories over Big 12 powerhouse UCF and Big East contender DePaul. These wins are tied for the most by that margin or more against Power Five opponents in a single season in Mountain West history. Under her guidance, the Lady Rebels are rewriting the record books, including achieving back-to-back 30-win seasons – a first in program history – and capturing three consecutive Mountain West regular season and tournament championships.
The Lady Rebels, picked to win their fourth straight Mountain West regular season title in the preseason polls, are living up to the hype. With an undefeated conference record so far, the Scarlet & Gray show no signs of slowing down, embodying the grit and determination that La Rocque has instilled in her team.
For UNLV fans, this is more than a great season – it’s an era to be proud of. As La Rocque and the Lady Rebels continue to make waves on the national stage, they’re proving that the future of UNLV women’s basketball is brighter than ever.
