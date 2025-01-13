Lady Rebels Remain Unbeaten in Mountain West with Win Over New Mexico
The UNLV Lady Rebels stayed atop the Mountain West standings, improving to 5-0 in conference play with an 88-73 road win over New Mexico on Sunday at The Pit. The victory extended the Scarlet & Gray’s impressive Mountain West road winning streak to 21 games while handing the Lobos (11-7, 4-1 MW) their first league loss.
McKinna Brackens led the charge with a career-high 20 points, shooting 8-for-12 from the field and 2-for-3 from deep. Aaliyah Alexander followed with 18 points, including a perfect fourth quarter where she scored 10 points to help UNLV pull away. Kiara Jackson added 17 points, shooting 7-for-12 and hitting three triples while tying her career-high with nine assists. Alyssa Brown anchored the defense with 15 rebounds, just four shy of her career-high, including five offensive boards.
The Lobos were led by Destinee Hooks, who scored a game-high 27 points. Joana Magalhães added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Alyssa Hargrove chipped in 13 points.
Fourth-Quarter Dominance
After New Mexico reclaimed the lead early in the fourth quarter, 60-58, the Lady Rebels responded with a game-changing 17-0 scoring run, fueled by five three-pointers. This burst pushed UNLV to a 12-point lead, 81-69, effectively sealing the game.
UNLV’s balanced scoring and defensive pressure were key, forcing 15 Lobos turnovers and converting them into 20 points. The Lady Rebels also dominated the glass, out-rebounding New Mexico 37-26 and scoring 36 points in the paint.
Key Notes
- The Lady Rebels have started 5-0 in Mountain West play for the third straight season.
- UNLV is now 6-3 against New Mexico under head coach Lindy La Rocque and 3-1 at The Pit.
- Meadow Roland tied her career-high with three blocks.
Up Next
UNLV returns home to host Air Force on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 6 p.m. PT at the Cox Pavilion. With their unbeaten conference record intact, the Lady Rebels look to continue their dominance in Mountain West play.
Recommended Articles
Kiara Jackson Joins 1,000-Point Club as Lady Rebels Defeat Fresno State
Record-Breaking Eight UNLV Rebels Shine with Academic All-District Honors
Former Pitt Defensive Lineman Chief Borders Transfers to UNLV for Final Season