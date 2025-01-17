Mountain West Title College Basketball Odds
In the latest BetMGM odds, Utah State leads as the favorite to claim the Mountain West regular-season crown at +110. The Aggies’ strong start to conference play has positioned them ahead of New Mexico (+225), San Diego State (+425), and Boise State (+700). Meanwhile, Colorado State and UNLV, both sitting at 10-7 overall and 4-2 in conference play, are considered long shots at +3000 and +5000, respectively.
UNLV’s recent 65-62 victory over Utah State not only handed the Aggies their first MWC loss but also demonstrated how unpredictable the league has become. The Rebels, led by their tenacity on the boards, dominated the rebounding battle 37-34, including 14 offensive rebounds. Head coach Jerrod Calhoun of Utah State acknowledged UNLV’s strong performance, saying, “They dominated us on the glass and made plays when it mattered.”
Utah State: The Favorite but Vulnerable
Utah State still holds the top odds, thanks to critical wins over San Diego State (on the road) and Boise State (at home). However, their loss to UNLV exposed vulnerabilities, especially as the Aggies dealt with illness affecting several players. Calhoun emphasized resilience despite challenges, stating, “Nobody cares in a month and a half; you have to fight through it and find a way to win.”
New Mexico and San Diego State in Contention
New Mexico, with +225 odds, remains a formidable contender, having already defeated San Diego State. The Lobos have a chance to strengthen their position in the race with a crucial matchup against Boise State on Friday at The Pit. San Diego State, sitting at +425, has navigated the toughest schedule among top contenders and will have opportunities to climb the standings with pivotal games against Boise State, New Mexico, and Utah State in the coming weeks.
UNLV: A Long Shot with Momentum
Despite long odds at +5000, UNLV’s win over Utah State showcases their potential to disrupt the league’s top teams. If the Rebels can rebound like they did against the Aggies and if Dedan Thomas Jr. can continue to sink clutch shots, the Rebels can claw back into the race for the top spot in the Mountain West. They have already proven that they can defeat the No. 1 team in the conference but they will need to show more consistency and play error free basketball if they want to shock the world. If they can maintain this intensity, UNLV could exceed expectations and make a push in the standings.
A Wide-Open Race
With no clear separation among the league’s top teams, the Mountain West title race remains unpredictable. UNLV’s recent performance highlights the league’s parity, where any team, regardless of record or odds, can challenge for the crown. As the conference schedule unfolds, the Rebels will aim to continue proving their worth in one of the most competitive Mountain West seasons in recent memory.
UNLV’s next test is a road game against San Diego State on Saturday.
