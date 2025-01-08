Rebounding Woes Finally Catch Up to UNLV in Loss to Boise State
The UNLV men’s basketball team’s struggles on the boards proved costly in an 81-59 loss to Boise State Tuesday night at ExtraMile Arena. The Runnin’ Rebels (9-6, 3-1) saw their four-game win streak snapped, dropping their first Mountain West contest of the season against the Broncos (12-4, 4-1).
Jailen Bedford led UNLV with 11 points, while Jaden Henley and Dedan Thomas Jr. each contributed 10. However, Boise State dominated the game led Tyson Degenhart’s who finished with a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds. Alvaro Cardenas added 13 points, nine assists, and zero turnovers, with two more Broncos scoring in double figures.
The turning point came midway through the first half, as Boise State broke open the game with a 10-0 run, extending their lead to 27-16. The Broncos closed the half ona 14-2 run, heading into the break with a 43-24 lead.
The stat sheet highlighted the Runnin’ Rebels’ biggest issue: rebounding. Boise State out-rebounded UNLV 38-21, including 13 offensive boards that led to 16 second-chance points. The Broncos also capitalized on UNLV’s 14 turnovers, scoring 20 points off those miscues.
Despite trimming the deficit to 15 points late in the second half, UNLV couldn’t sustain a rally. Boise State’s balanced attack and 49.2% shooting from the field proved too much to overcome.
The loss underscores a recurring issue for UNLV, as their rebounding troubles hampered their ability to compete against a physical Boise State squad.
UNLV will look to bounce back Saturday when they travel to face Colorado State. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. PT, with coverage on the Mountain West Network. Fans can purchase tickets to future home games at UNLVtickets.com.
