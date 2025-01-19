Runnin' Rebels Defeat Aztecs 76-68 for First Road Win at San Diego State Since 2020
The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels had a huge road win Saturday night, defeating San Diego State 76-68 at Viejas Arena. The win snapped a three-game losing streak in San Diego and improved the Rebels to 11-7 overall and 5-2 in Mountain West play, while the Aztecs fell to 11-5 (4-3).
UNLV controlled the game from the outset, leading for nearly wire to wire and maintaining their composure against SDSU’s second-half rallies. The Rebels led 31-23 at halftime after holding the Aztecs to just 26.9% shooting in the first half, including 18.8% from three-point range.
Dedan Thomas Jr. was once again the star for UNLV, finishing with 19 points, five assists, and a perfect 10-of-10 performance at the free-throw line. Thomas came up big in the clutch, responding to a late three-pointer by SDSU’s Miles Byrd with an alley-oop assist to Bear Cherry and a tough turnaround jumper that pushed UNLV’s lead to six. He sealed the victory with two free throws in the final minute.
Brooklyn Hicks added 13 points off the bench, while Jaden Henley contributed 12 points and a game-high eight rebounds. The Rebels’ depth was on full display, as Hicks and Jailen Bedford combined for 21 points, helping UNLV outscore SDSU’s bench 25-11.
The Aztecs were led by Byrd, who scored all of his game-high 21 points in the second half. Nick Boyd chipped in 16 points, but SDSU couldn’t overcome their early shooting woes
UNLV out-rebounded SDSU 37-32 and forced 11 turnovers, translating into a 17-11 advantage in points off mistakes. They also controlled the tempo, outscoring the Aztecs 11-1 in fast-break points. The Rebels’ aggressive approach earned them 27 free-throw attempts, outscoring SDSU by 11 points at the line.
Head coach Kevin Kruger praised his team’s grit, saying, “Our effort and execution were incredible tonight. We stayed locked in defensively and made the plays we needed to close it out.”
UNLV now returns home to the Thomas & Mack Center for two critical games next week, facing Wyoming on Tuesday and New Mexico on Saturday as they look to extend their winning streak.
