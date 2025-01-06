Runnin' Rebels Face Tough Test Against Broncos in High-Stakes Mountain West Showdown
The UNLV Rebels (9-5, 3-0 MWC) and Boise State Broncos (11-4, 3-1 MWC) are set to face off in a pivotal Mountain West Conference matchup on Tuesday night in Boise, Idaho. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. EST in a game with significant implications for the early conference standings.
For the Rebels, this game presents an opportunity to solidify their position at the top of the Mountain West standings and extend their winning streak to five games. Offensive efficiency has fueled UNLV's 3-0 start in conference play shooting 46.3% from the field, and the leadership of Dedan Thomas Jr., who is averaging 16.3 points and 4.3 assists per game.
Boise State, meanwhile, has been dominant at home, posting a 6-1 record at ExtraMile Arena. The Broncos' are led by Alvaro Cardenas Torre’s 10.9 points, 6.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Boise State thrives on its defensive pressure, holding opponents to just 41.8% shooting, and their ability to control possessions will be key in this contest.
Both teams are coming off strong stretches—Boise State is 7-3 in its last 10 games, while UNLV has won six of its last 10. The Broncos’ high-powered offense, averaging 77.4 points per game, will test a Rebels defense allowing just 69.5 points per contest.
With first place in the Mountain West within reach, expect an intense battle as these two conference contenders jockey for position in the standings.
