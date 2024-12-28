Top 5 NBA Stars in UNLV Basketball History
UNLV's basketball program boasts a rich history, particularly the electrifying "Runnin' Rebels" era that captivated the nation. This period, among others, produced several NBA stars who have left their mark on professional basketball. Here's a look at the top 5 NBA players to emerge from UNLV.
5. PG/SG Reggie Theus
While he predates the "Runnin' Rebels" era, Reggie Theus made a significant impact on UNLV and the NBA. A high-scoring guard with a smooth offensive game, Theus enjoyed a successful NBA career with teams like the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings. He also transitioned into coaching after his playing career, further cementing his influence on the game.
Accolades:
- 2 × NBA All-Star (1981, 1983)
- NBA All-Rookie First Team (1979)
- In 1989 Theus was inducted into the UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame.
- No. 23 retired by UNLV in 1997.
- In 2014, his Number 23 jersey was retired by Inglewood.
4. PG Greg Anthony
Another key member of the legendary UNLV teams, Greg Anthony was a skilled point guard who excelled at playmaking and defense. His court vision and ability to control the tempo of the game made him a valuable asset to teams like the New York Knicks, Vancouver Grizzlies, and Portland Trail Blazers.
Accolades:
- NCAA championship (1990)
- UNLV assists and steals records
- No. 50 retired by UNLV
- NBA Finals appearance (1994)
3. SG/SF Stacey Augmon
A crucial component of the Runnin' Rebels' high-octane offense and stifling defense, Stacey Augmon was known for his exceptional athleticism and defensive prowess. His ability to guard multiple positions and contribute on the offensive end made him a valuable role player during his NBA career with teams like the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers.
Accolades:
- NBA All-Rookie First Team (1992)
- NCAA champion (1990)
- Consensus second-team All-American (1991)
- 3× NABC Defensive Player of the Year (1989–1991)
- Big West Player of the Year (1989)
- 2× First-team All-Big West (1989, 1991)
- No. 32 retired by UNLV Runnin' Rebels.
2. SF/PF Shawn Marion
While his time at UNLV was brief (one season), Shawn Marion's NBA career was anything but. Known for his unorthodox but highly effective all-around game, Marion became a four-time All-Star and a key contributor to the Dallas Mavericks' championship run in 2011. His versatility on both ends of the floor made him a valuable asset to any team he played for.
Accolades:
- NBA champion (2011)
- 4× NBA All-Star (2003, 2005–2007)
- 2× All-NBA Third Team (2005, 2006)
- NBA All-Rookie Second Team (2000)
- No. 31 retired by Phoenix Suns.
- First-team All-WAC (1999)
1. PF Larry Johnson
"Grandmama" remains the most iconic UNLV basketball alumnus. His dominance in college culminated in a national championship in 1990 for the Runnin' Rebels. Drafted first overall in 1991, Johnson brought his explosive athleticism and scoring prowess to the NBA, playing for the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. A two-time All-Star and Rookie of the Year, Johnson's impact on both the college and professional levels is undeniable.
Accolades:
- NBA Rookie of the Year (1992)
- NBA All-Star (1993, 1995)
- All-NBA Second Team (1993)
- NCAA Champion (1990)
- National college player of the year (1991)
- Olympic Gold Medalist (1994)
- First UNLV player inducted into Runnin' Rebels Hall of Fame
These five players represent the apex of UNLV's basketball legacy in the NBA. From national championships to NBA All-Star appearances and championships, these Rebels have left an indelible mark on both college and professional basketball. While other UNLV alumni have played in the NBA, these five stand out for their sustained success and impact on the game.
