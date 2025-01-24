UNLV Alum’s $5 Billion Las Vegas Arena Plan: Why the All Net Resort Failed
In 2013, former UNLV basketball player Jackie Robinson announced an ambitious plan that captured the attention of sports and entertainment fans across Las Vegas. The All Net Resort & Arena was to be a state-of-the-art, $1.3 billion complex on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip, designed to host everything from NBA games to concerts. The project promised a 23,000-seat arena with a retractable roof, a luxury hotel, and retail spaces, all situated on the former Wet 'n Wild waterpark site between Sahara Las Vegas and Fontainebleau.
More than a decade later, the dream has come to a disappointing halt. Despite multiple redesigns and extensions, the Clark County Commission voted unanimously in November 2023 to deny Robinson’s request for a fourth extension. This decision officially ended the project and left the site as little more than a barren lot.
The project had faced hurdles from the start, with Robinson struggling to secure financing. Although he claimed to have agreements in place with investors, including foreign backers, details remained vague, and skepticism mounted. Over the years, deadlines came and went with little progress beyond occasional site preparation. Complicating matters further were soaring costs, as the estimated budget ballooned to $5 billion.
Robinson’s vision was bold, with hopes of bringing an NBA team to Las Vegas and creating a premier entertainment venue. However, the lack of tangible progress on construction turned the once-optimistic project into a cautionary tale. Public patience wore thin, particularly as Las Vegas continued to welcome other major developments, including Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, and the MSG Sphere, which have both reshaped the city’s entertainment and sports landscape.
Critics point to Robinson’s inexperience in large-scale development and financing as a significant factor in the project’s failure. While he had a strong vision, the execution lacked the necessary financial backing and operational expertise to bring the project to fruition.
The final nail in the coffin came during the Clark County Commission meeting in November 2023. Robinson, once again, requested an extension, citing ongoing efforts to secure funds. However, commissioners expressed frustration with the lack of progress and a growing consensus that the project was no longer viable. The unanimous vote to deny the extension marked the end of the decade-long saga.
As Las Vegas continues to grow as a global hub for sports and entertainment, Robinson’s failed project serves as a reminder of the high stakes involved in developing on the Strip. With billion-dollar successes like Allegiant Stadium and the MSG Sphere thriving, the All Net Resort & Arena will remain a what-if in the city’s ever-evolving story.
