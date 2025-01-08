UNLV and Las Vegas Aces to Host Free Sports Clinic for National Girls & Women in Sports Day
UNLV Athletics and the Las Vegas Aces are teaming up to celebrate the 39th annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) with a free all-sports clinic on Saturday, February 1. The event will take place prior to the Lady Rebels’ basketball game against in-state rival UNR at the Cox Pavilion.
The clinic, held at the Thomas & Mack Center, is open to kids in 8th grade and under. Doors will open for registration at 10:30 a.m., and the clinic will run from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants will rotate through stations led by UNLV women’s athletic teams and members of the Aces organization, offering a unique opportunity to learn from top athletes and coaches.
Following the clinic, participants are invited to attend the Lady Rebels’ game against UNR, tipping off at 2:00 p.m. in the Cox Pavilion. Each clinic participant will receive a free rally towel and two complimentary tickets to the game. Children 12 and under always enter free.
Tickets for additional attendees can be purchased at UNLVTickets.com. Advance tickets are $6 online, while general admission at the door is $10 ($8 for seniors, UNLV faculty/staff, and alumni). Nevada high school students with ID and UNLV students can also attend for free.
NGWSD, celebrated nationwide since 1987, highlights the achievements of girls and women in sports while encouraging greater participation. The celebration is organized by the Women’s Sports Foundation and includes events across all 50 states.
Space for the pre-game clinic is limited, so early registration is encouraged. Sign up here to secure your spot and join this inspiring event celebrating girls and women in sports!
