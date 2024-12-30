UNLV Lady Rebels Beat Fresno State, Win First Conference Game 78-53
The UNLV Women’s basketball team began Mountain West conference play with a decisive 78-53 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas. The Lady Rebels came out hot and dominated the bulldogs early, leading 20-8 after the first quarter and extending their lead to 41-20 by halftime.
Forward Alyssa Brown led UNLV with a very solid all around performance with 12 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Forward McKinna Brackens also made significant contributions, adding 15 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. The Lady Rebels' defense was relentless, limiting the Bulldogs to just 20 points in the first half.
Fresno State was led by forward Mia Jacobs, who had a team-high 21 points and 4 assists. Despite her performance, the Bulldogs struggled to overcome UNLV's early lead and consistent defensive pressure.
The blowout win marks a strong start for the Lady Rebels in their conference schedule, building on their 8-4 record in non-conference. The team will look to maintain this momentum as they continue Mountain West play, aiming to defend their back-to-back-to-back conference titles. Next up for UNLV, they will travel to San Jose State on New Year’s Day.
