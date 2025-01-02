UNLV Lady Rebels Deliver Impressive Offensive Display, Beating San Jose State 90-70
The UNLV Lady Rebels (10-4, 2-0) continued their strong start to Mountain West play with an impressive 90-70 win over San Jose State (7-8, 0-2) on New Year’s Day at the Provident Credit Union Event Center. Four Lady Rebels scored in double figures, showcasing a balanced offensive effort. Kiara Jackson and Amarachi Kimpson led the charge with 20 points each, with Jackson adding five assists. Meadow Roland contributed 12 points and tied her career-high with three blocks, while Alyssa Brown recorded her second double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The game turned decisively in the second quarter when UNLV outscored San Jose State 20-7, transforming a narrow one-point lead into a 14-point halftime advantage. The Lady Rebels carried that momentum into the third quarter scoring 29 points in the frame. Defensively, they forced 18 turnovers, converting them into 16 points, underscoring their reputation as one of the conference's top defensive teams.
UNLV also excelled offensively, shooting a season-best 50% (10-of-20) from beyond the arc and out-shooting the Spartans 43.8% to 38.3% overall. Despite being out-rebounded 44-34, the Lady Rebels dominated in key areas, scoring 32 points in the paint and committing just eight turnovers—their second-lowest of the season.
San Jose State had three players score in double figures, led by Amira Brown with 15 points, but they couldn’t keep pace with UNLV’s relentless offense.
Next up, the Lady Rebels will look to continue their winning streak as they face Boise State on Saturday, Jan. 4, in another crucial Mountain West matchup.
