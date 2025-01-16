UNLV Lady Rebels Dominate Air Force 84-51 to Extend Winning Streak to Seven Games
The UNLV Lady Rebels extended their dominance in Mountain West play with a 84-51 win over Air Force at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday night. With the victory, the Scarlet & Gray improved to 14-4 overall and a perfect 6-0 in conference play, extending their winning streak to seven games.
Five Lady Rebels scored in double figures led by Amarachi Kimpson with 19 points, shooting 9-for-15 from the field while adding four assists. Alyssa Brown delivered her third double-double of the season, with 16 points and 12 rebounds, shooting 7-for-10 from the field. Aaliyah Alexander (12), Kenadee Winfrey (11), and Kiara Jackson (10) also contributed to the blowout.
The Lady Rebels seized control early, starting with an 8-0 run and holding Air Force to just five points in the first quarter – the fewest points they’ve allowed in a quarter this season. UNLV led 16-5 after the first quarter and never looked back.
The team once again dominated the paint, where they outscored Air Force 44-34 and out-rebounded them 39-24. Their bench also played a pivotal role, outscoring the Falcons’ reserves 27-16.
The Lady Rebels remained hot from the field, hitting 50.0% of their shots compared to Air Force's 41.2%. The win marked UNLV’s 24th consecutive victory over the Falcons and keeps them alone atop the Mountain West standings (6-0).
UNLV now prepares to face Wyoming on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 1 p.m. at Cox Pavilion. The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.
Recommended Articles
Kiara Jackson Joins 1,000-Point Club as Lady Rebels Defeat Fresno State
Yanina Sherwood Named to Softball America Freshman Watch List
UNLV Sophmore Jesse Farrell Ranked Top 15 Catcher Nationally by D1 Softball