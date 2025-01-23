UNLV Lady Rebels Dominate Fresno State, Extend MW Road Streak to 22 Games
The UNLV Lady Rebels blew out Fresno State 73-48 on Wednesday night at the Save Mart Center. With the win, the team improved to 16-4 overall and 8-0 in Mountain West Conference play. The victory also marked their 22nd consecutive Mountain West road win, a streak dating back to the 2022-23 season.
Meadow Roland led UNLV with a career-high 16 points, shooting 6-for-7 from the field, including 2-for-2 from three-point range. Roland also led the team in rebounding, collecting seven boards. Aaliyah Alexander and McKinna Brackens each added 11 points, while Kiara Jackson recorded a team-high five assists.
Fresno State (12-8, 3-4 MW) was led by Mia Jacobs with 13 points, while Mariah Elohim contributed eight. Maria Konstantinidou recorded a game-high eight rebounds for the Bulldogs.
After trailing 17-16 at the end of the first quarter, UNLV responded with a dominant second quarter. The Lady Rebels went on a 12-2 scoring run to take a 30-21 lead and outscored the Bulldogs 27-10 in the period. UNLV maintained control for the remainder of the game, allowing only nine points in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Rebels recorded their best shooting performance of the season, converting 52.7% of their field-goal attempts (29 of 55). They scored 36 points in the paint compared to Fresno State's 16 and outperformed the Bulldogs in bench scoring, 27-13. UNLV also blocked four shots, with Alyssa Brown recording two, and narrowly out-rebounded Fresno State, 34-32.
With this win, UNLV completed a two-game season sweep of Fresno State. The Lady Rebels will remain on the road, traveling to face San Diego State on Saturday, January 25, for their first matchup of the season. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.
READ MORE:
Kiara Jackson Joins 1,000-Point Club as Lady Rebels Defeat Fresno State
UNLV's Late Rally Falls Short in 63-61 Loss to Wyoming
Lady Rebels Coach Lindy La Rocque Named to Kathy Delaney-Smith Midseason Watchlist