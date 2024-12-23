UNLV Lady Rebels End Non-Conference Play with 80-57 Win Over UC Riverside
The UNLV Lady Rebels closed out their non-conference schedule with a blowout 80-57 win over UC Riverside on Saturday afternoon at the Thomas & Mack Center. With the win, the Scarlet & Gray finished the non-conference slate with an 8-4 record and will take a short Christmas break before defending their Mountain West title in 8 days.
Amarachi Kimpson, who finished with 13 points, shooting 4-for-6 from the field, 2-for-3 from three, and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line led the Lady Rebels getting off to a fast start. Teammates Meadow Roland and Kenadee Winfrey also had solid performances with 12 points each. Roland led the Rebels with seven rebounds, while Alyssa Brown grabbed six boards. Kiara Jackson had a team-high 5 assists.
The Highlanders (6-6) were led by Makayla Rose's 11 points, while Shelley Duchemin added 10. Esther Matarranz was the leading rebounder for UC Riverside with 10 boards.
The Lady Rebels’ led by Kimpson’s shooting, Roland’s rebounding, and Jackson’s playmaking will be key factors in the team's quest to go back to back in the Mountain West.
