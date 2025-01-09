UNLV Lady Rebels Extend Mountain West Undefeated Streak with 70-61 Victory Over Colorado State
The UNLV Lady Rebels continue to dominate Mountain West play, securing a hard-fought 70-61 win over Colorado State on Wednesday night at Cox Pavilion. The Scarlet & Gray improved to 12-4 overall and 4-0 in conference play, extending their winning streak to five games and marking their ninth consecutive triumph over the Rams (12-5, 3-1 MW).
Aaliyah Alexander led the charge for UNLV, with a 21-point performance, her second 20-point game in a Lady Rebels uniform. She shot 7-for-13 from the field, including 2-for-4 from beyond the arc, and was perfect from the free throw line (5-for-5). Kiara Jackson added 19 points, while Amarachi Kimpson and Meadow Roland chipped in nine points apiece. Kimpson also paced the team with five assists, and four Lady Rebels—Alexander, McKinna Brackens, Alyssa Brown, and Roland—contributed five rebounds each.
Defensively, UNLV set a season-high by forcing 18 turnovers, converting them into 21 points, while committing only five turnovers themselves, the fewest this season. A crucial 7-0 run late in the fourth quarter sealed the game, giving UNLV their largest lead of the night at 68-57.
Despite being out-rebounded 37-26, the Lady Rebels displayed some lock down defense, holding Colorado State to just nine points in the second quarter and blocking five shots. The Rams were led by Emma Ronsiek’s 15 points and nine rebounds from Hannah Ronsiek.
Next, UNLV faces New Mexico on Sunday in a battle of undefeated conference teams. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. PT/2 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network, as the Lady Rebels aim to maintain their perfect Mountain West record.
