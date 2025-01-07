UNLV Lady Rebels Look to Extend Win Streak Against Colorado State Rams in Mountain West Showdown
The UNLV Rebels (11-4, 3-0 MWC) aim to extend their four-game winning streak as they host the Colorado State Rams (12-4, 3-0 MWC), who enter the matchup riding a three-game win streak. The Mountain West Conference showdown is set for Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at 9:30 PM PT in Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas.
Fortunately for the Rebels, they are 8-1 on their home court and lead the Mountain West in points scored in the paint per game (36.7). However, slowing down Colorado State’s Emma Ronsiek will be a tall task. The senior forward out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota has dropped 20+ points in three straight contests and is averaging a career-high 18.2 points per game.
UNLV vs. Colorado State NCAA Game Info
Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Time: 9:30 PM ET
Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: Cox Pavilion
Recent Performances
UNLV secured a hard-fought 61-57 victory over Boise State in their most recent outing. Kiara Jackson delivered an all-around performance with 18 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, while Amarachi Kimpson contributed 15 points to help the Rebels maintain their momentum.
Colorado State dominated San Jose State in their last game, cruising to an 87-51 victory. Ronsiek led the charge with 20 points and two steals, shooting 57.1% from the field and knocking down four of her 10 three-point attempts.
Statistical Comparisons
The Rebels have been a force offensively, averaging 75.1 points per game, which ranks 57th nationally. They hold opponents to 63.4 points per contest, resulting in an impressive +11.7 scoring differential. Kimpson continues to lead the team in scoring with 14.1 points per game, placing her among the top scorers in the nation at 238th.
The Rams, meanwhile, average 69.9 points per game (119th in the NCAA) while allowing just 58.6 points per contest, which ranks 74th nationally. Their +11.3 scoring differential demonstrates their efficiency on both ends of the court. Ronsiek has been their standout performer, ranking 49th in the nation with 18.2 points per game.
This matchup features two teams in top form and will likely hinge on key individual performances. UNLV’s Jackson and Kimpson will look to continue their strong play, while Colorado State will lean on Ronsiek’s scoring prowess. Both teams are vying to solidify their position in the Mountain West standings, making this a pivotal contest.
The Rebels will aim to capitalize on their home-court advantage, while the Rams seek to prove their consistency against a formidable conference rival. Fans can expect an intense battle at Cox Pavilion as these two competitive Mountain West programs collide.
