UNLV Lady Rebels Poised for 2025 NCAA Tournament Run: Projected Seeding & Path to March Madness
The UNLV Lady Rebels basketball team has been on a tear this season running through Mountain West Conference opponents. They currently sit at 13-1 in the conference with a two-game lead over both Colorado State and Wyoming with just four games left to play. It may still be a bit premature but let's project where they will land and where they belong in the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament.
The Mountain West Conference doesn't always get the respect it deserves, however, they have been dominating their competition. All five of the games that they've played in February have been double-digit wins. They still have the opportunity to make a major statement when they go on the road to Colorado State on February 22 and to Wyoming on March 5. Both are very good teams that could propel UNLV up the brackets with a convincing victory.
We are projecting the Lady Rebels to be automatic qualifiers for the tournament, which locks them into a spot, however, their seeding still remains up in the air. As things currently stand, we expect them to enter the tournament as an 11 seed and face off against a six seed in the first round of the tournament. With that said, if they do win out and steal both of those road games we could see them climb up to a 10 seed or even a nine seed if a few things out of their control fall into place for them.
Regardless of where they land in the brackets, this is a team that will be in the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament and will be a team that no one will want to see as their matchup in the first round. These ladies will be prepared for the tournament and will come with the full intention of making some noise and pulling off some perceived upsets.
