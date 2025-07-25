UNLV Lady Rebels Release 2025 Non-Conference Women’s Basketball Schedule
We are inching our way closer and closer to the NCAA Women's basketball season. We just took another huge leap towards the season with the UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team releasing their non-conference schedule for the upcoming season. The Lady Rebels will play 10 non-conference games and play teams from six different conferences during that schedule.
After playing an exhibition game against an undisclosed opponent on Wednesday, October 29, the Lady Rebs will open up their regular season at home against the Washington State Cougars on Wednesday, November 5. They will then play two more home games against the DePaul Blue Demons on Sunday, November 9, and the Baylor Bears on Friday, November 14.
They will then take to the road to take on the Montana State Bobcats on Tuesday, November 18, followed by the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, November 22. After that, the Lady Rebels head back to Las Vegas for the annual Thanksgiving Turkey tip-off at Thomas & Mack Center. They are scheduled to face off with the Creighton Bluejays on Wednesday, November 26 the Northern Iowa Panthers on Friday, November 28.
They finish out their non-conference schedule with three games on the road. They will take on the UTSA Roadrunners on Wednesday, December 3, the Rice Owls on Saturday, December 6, and they finish up their non-conference schedule against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, December 13.
UNLV Lady Rebels 2025 Non-Conference Schedule
Oct 29 - Exhibition
Nov 5 - vs Washington State Cougars
Nov 9 - vs DePaul Blue Demons
Nov 14 - vs Baylor Bears
Nov 18 - Montana State Bobcats
Nov 22 - Arizona State Sun Devils
Nov 26 - Creighton Bluejays
Nov 28 - Northern Iowa Panthers
Dec 3 - UTSA Roadrunners
Dec 6 - Rice Owls
Dec 13 - Cincinnati Bearcats