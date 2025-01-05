UNLV Lady Rebels Secure 61-57 Comeback Win Over Boise State
The UNLV Lady Rebels rallied in the fourth quarter to earn a 61-57 victory over Boise State in a Mountain West matchup on Saturday evening at ExtraMile Arena. The win keeps the Lady Rebels undefeated in conference play at 3-0 and extends their Mountain West road winning streak to 20 games.
Down by seven points entering the fourth quarter, UNLV stepped up and showed why they are the reigning champs of the league. A six-point run brought the score within one, and Kiara Jackson, who led the team with 18 points, stepped up to help secure the win. Jackson scored 10 of her points in the fourth quarter, including back-to-back baskets that gave the Lady Rebels a one-point lead. The game saw seven lead changes in the final quarter before UNLV pulled away with an eight-point run in the closing minutes.
Amarachi Kimpson had 15 points, while Alyssa Brown grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. McKinna Brackens added eight points, seven rebounds, and three steals. UNLV’s rebounding advantage (44-31) and 36 points scored in the paint played significant roles in the outcome.
For Boise State (11-5, 1-2), Mya Hansen scored 17 points, and Elodie Lalotte added 12. The Broncos kept the game close, with the score tied five times and 11 lead changes overall, but in the end UNLV’s veteran experience in late game situations proved decisive.
The Lady Rebels have now won eight straight games against Boise State and hold an 8-1 record against the Broncos under head coach Lindy La Rocque. UNLV returns to action on Wednesday, Jan. 8, when they host Colorado State at Cox Pavilion at 6:30 p.m.
