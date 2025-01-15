UNLV Lady Rebels Seek Seventh Straight Victory, Host Air Force
The UNLV Lady Rebels return to Cox Pavilion tonight, looking to extend their six-game win streak as they take on the Air Force Falcons at 6 p.m. The Lady Rebels are off to a dominant start in Mountain West play with a 5-0 record and sit atop the conference standings. A win tonight would mark their seventh consecutive victory and sixth straight in conference play.
UNLV has dominated this matchup, holding 51-5 all-time series lead over Air Force. The Lady Rebels have won 23 straight games against the Falcons, with their most recent victory being a 95-68 win last season in Las Vegas. Air Force enters tonight's contest with a 10-6 overall record but has struggled in conference play, currently sitting at 0-4. The Falcons are led offensively by Milahnie Perry, who averages 16.6 PPG, and Madison Smith with 14.9 PPG. On the boards, Jayda McNabb leads the team with 8.0 RPG.
UNLV is coming off a dominant 88-73 road win against New Mexico, handing the Lobos their first conference loss of the season. McKinna Brackens had a career-best performance, scoring 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Kiara Jackson added 17 points and tied her career-high with nine assists, while Amarachi Kimpson contributed 13 points. Alyssa Brown dominated the glass, grabbing 15 rebounds.
UNLV’s offense has been red-hot as of late, with four players averaging double figures in scoring. Kimpson leads with 13.7 PPG, closely followed by Jackson at 13.5 PPG. Jackson also leads in assists (5.1 APG) and field goals made (5.4 PG). Alyssa Brown and Meadow Roland anchor the paint, averaging 7.2 and 6.2 rebounds per game, respectively.
Following tonight's matchup, the Lady Rebels will continue their homestand by hosting Wyoming on Sunday, January 19, at 1 p.m., with national coverage on CBS Sports Network.
Recommended Articles
Kiara Jackson Joins 1,000-Point Club as Lady Rebels Defeat Fresno State