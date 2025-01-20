UNLV Lady Rebels Stay Perfect in MWC With Thrilling Overtime Victory Over Wyoming
In a game that lived up to its billing, the UNLV Lady Rebels edged the Wyoming Cowgirls, 72-71, in a dramatic overtime finish on Saturday to remain undefeated in Mountain West Conference play. The victory improved UNLV’s record to 15-4 overall and 7-0 in conference play, keeping them firmly in first place.
Amarchi Kimpson led the way for the Rebels with a standout performance, scoring 22 points on 8-12 shooting, including a flawless 6-6 from the free-throw line. On the other side, Wyoming’s Allyson Fertig matched Kimpson’s offensive output with 22 points of her own, shooting 9-15 from the field and grabbing nine rebounds to keep the Cowgirls competitive.
The game was a back-and-forth battle, with neither team able to pull away. Wyoming guard Emily Mellema electrified the crowd in the closing two minutes of regulation, going on a personal 9-0 run. Mellema scored on two layups, drained a three-pointer, and added a critical steal to give Wyoming a 66-63 lead with just 49 seconds remaining.
UNLV refused to back down. With 14 seconds left in regulation, Kiara Jackson stepped up with a clutch jumper to tie the game at 67, forcing overtime.
In the extra period, both teams traded baskets, setting up a tense finish. With Wyoming holding a 71-70 lead in the final moments, McKinna Brackens delivered the game-winning layup for UNLV with just six seconds remaining. The Cowgirls had one last chance, but Mellema’s shot at the buzzer missed, securing a thrilling victory for the Lady Rebels.
The win marks UNLV’s seventh straight in conference play, solidifying their position atop the Mountain West standings. Despite the loss, Wyoming (10-8, 4-2 MW) showed resilience and nearly pulled off the upset, led by standout performances from Fertig and Mellema.
The Lady Rebels will look to extend their winning streak when they travel to face Fresno State on Wednesday, January 22.
