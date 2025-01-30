UNLV Men’s Basketball Drops Third Straight in Narrow Defeat at Utah State
UNLV Men’s Basketball suffered a tough 76-71 road loss to Utah State on Tuesday night, marking their third consecutive defeat in Mountain West play. Despite a valiant comeback attempt, the Runnin’ Rebels couldn’t overcome an early deficit in front of a raucous crowd at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah.
UNLV (11-10, 5-5 MW) faced an uphill battle from the start, as Utah State (19-2, 9-1 MW) surged to a commanding 23-7 lead midway through the first half. The Rebels clawed their way back, cutting the deficit to 33-24 at halftime and eventually tying the game at 56 with 5:50 remaining, thanks to a three-point play by forward Jalen Hill.
Freshman standout Dedan Thomas Jr. led the Rebels with 22 points, showcasing his playmaking ability with a key assist to Hill during the late-game rally. However, Utah State responded with clutch shooting, including a pivotal three-pointer from Deyton Albury that secured the victory for the Aggies.
A slow start hurt UNLV as the Rebels struggled early, falling behind by 16 points in the first half while Utah State capitalized on four straight three-pointers. The defensive battle intensified as UNLV forced critical turnovers, including a late-game steal by Hill, but Utah State’s composure in crunch time proved decisive.
Head coach Kevin Kruger emphasized the team’s resilience despite the loss. “I won’t feel good about it, but I’ll take the positives,” he said. “We’ve proven we can compete in this conference.” Thomas Jr. led all scorers with 22 points, while Hill and Jaden Henley made key plays down the stretch. For Utah State, Albury’s 16 points helped seal the win.
UNLV aims to bounce back on Saturday in a crucial road matchup against in-state rival UNR (11-10, 3-7 MW). The Rebels will look to tighten their defense and build on their strong second-half performance to get back in the win column.
