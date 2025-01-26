UNLV Men's Basketball: Runnin' Rebels Fall to New Mexico in a Nail-Biter, 75-73
The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels (11-9, 5-4 MW) suffered a heartbreaking 75-73 loss to New Mexico (17-4, 9-1 MW) on Saturday afternoon at the Thomas & Mack Center, ending the Lobos’ six-game losing streak to UNLV in Las Vegas.
Dedan Thomas Jr. led the Runnin’ Rebels with 18 points, including 8-of-9 from the free-throw line before missing a crucial attempt in the game’s closing moments. Julian Rishwain contributed 16 points, tying his career-high with five made three-pointers.
The game featured eight lead changes and nine ties. With under four minutes left, Rishwain drained a three-pointer to put UNLV ahead 71-70, but the Rebels failed to make another field goal. Trailing 74-72, Thomas Jr. was fouled on a shot attempt with 1.3 seconds remaining. After making the first free throw, his second attempt missed, and New Mexico’s Nelly Junior Joseph sealed the game by hitting a free throw with less than a second left.
New Mexico’s Donovan Dent was unstoppable, scoring a career-high 34 points. Joseph complemented his performance with 22 points and 18 rebounds. The Lobos dominated inside, outscoring the Rebels 42-28 in the paint and out-rebounding them 43-35.
UNLV found success in key areas, leading in points off turnovers (10-4), second-chance points (17-13), and bench scoring (14-3). However, their 65.5% shooting from the free-throw line proved costly in such a tight contest.
Head coach Kevin Kruger praised the team’s effort, saying, “Proud of the way they fought, proud of the effort and the energy that was there... But just because you play hard, it doesn't always go your way.”
The Runnin’ Rebels will look to rebound on the road in their next Mountain West matchups at Utah State on Wednesday and at UNR on Saturday.
