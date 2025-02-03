UNLV Men's Basketball: Runnin’ Rebels Fall to UNR 71-65 in Hard-Fought Silver State Series Matchup
The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels were edged out 71-65 by in-state rival UNR on Saturday night at Lawlor Events Center in a tightly contested Silver State Series matchup. The loss marks UNLV’s fourth consecutive defeat, with all four games decided by a combined 15 points.
After trailing by 12 early in the second half, UNLV responded with a 14-4 run, cutting the deficit to just two at 50-48 with a little over 10 minutes remaining. Jaden Henley’s three-pointer gave the Rebels a 57-55 lead with seven minutes to play, and back-to-back threes from Julien Rishwain tied the game at 63-63 with 2:30 left. Dedan Thomas Jr. added a jumper to even the score at 65-65 with 1:17 to go, but UNLV was held scoreless in the final minute as UNR closed the game on a 6-0 run.
Henley led UNLV with 14 points, while Thomas Jr. and Bear Cherry each added 12. Cherry shot efficiently, making 4-of-5 from the field. Jailen Bedford contributed nine points, and Jalen Hill finished with eight. Pape N'Diaye led the team with five rebounds, while Henley and Rishwain each recorded three steals.
For UNR, Nick Davidson led all scorers with 14 points and six rebounds. Justin McBride and Kobe Sanders each tallied 13 points, while Tyler Rolison added 12. UNLV out-rebounded UNR 29-26 and held the Wolf Pack to just 4-of-19 shooting from three-point range (21.1%). The Rebels also converted 19-of-24 free throws (79.2%), but 15 turnovers proved costly, leading to 17 points for UNR.
Despite the loss, head coach Kevin Kruger remains confident in his team’s ability to close out games:
"We have given ourselves a chance to win close games. This is going to turn for us, and we are going to be on the other side of them. It is going to be because of these experiences where we’ve felt what it takes to make a play or do something different."
This was the 100th all-time meeting between UNLV and UNR, with the Rebels holding a 64-36 series advantage despite dropping the last three matchups. UNLV will return home to host Boise State on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Thomas & Mack Center.
