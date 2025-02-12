UNLV Men’s Basketball: Runnin' Rebels Secure 77-52 Victory Over Air Force
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels (13-12, 7-7) recorded a 77-52 win against the Air Force Falcons (3-22, 0-14) on Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center. The victory marked UNLV's second consecutive win and completed a regular-season sweep over Air Force. UNLV improved to 49-16 all-time against Air Force, including 35-3 at home.
The Runnin' Rebels have now won 15 of their last 16 matchups against the Falcons at the Thomas & Mack Center, including six of the last seven overall and 11 of the last 13 meetings.
Five UNLV players scored in double figures, led by Bear Cherry with 15 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting performance. Julian Rishwain contributed 13 points, while Jailen Bedford, Brooklyn Hicks, and Jaden Henley each added 11 points. Dedan Thomas Jr. scored seven points but led all players with five assists. Bedford also tallied a game-high-tying six rebounds. Hicks made a significant first-half impact, scoring 10 of his points and adding three steals.
The game was tied at 10-10 with 12:34 remaining in the first half. UNLV responded with a scoring run, extending the lead to 14 points (29-15) with 6:27 left in the half. By halftime, UNLV had built a 22-point advantage (44-22), shooting 60.7% (17-of-28) from the field in the first half. UNLV finished the game shooting 54.7% (29-of-53) from the field and 40% (6-of-15) from three-point range. Defensively, the Runnin' Rebels limited Air Force to 32.1% (18-of-56) shooting, including 21.9% (7-of-32) from three-point range, and forced 11 turnovers, converting them into 17 points.
UNLV won the rebounding battle, 33-29, and led in points in the paint (46-22), bench scoring (28-18), and fast-break points (15). The Runnin' Rebels held the lead for 38:12 of the game and extended their NCAA-record streak to 1,252 consecutive games with at least one made three-pointer.
"We had a good two days of preparation," said UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger. "Our players executed the game plan effectively, establishing the tempo early and applying consistent defensive pressure. The team's energy and focus were key factors in the outcome."
The Runnin’ Rebels will look to make it three wins in row when they go on the road to Fresno State on Saturday.
