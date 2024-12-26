UNLV Rebels Look to Start Mountain West Conference Play With Win Over Fresno State
The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels (6-5) are set to take on the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-8) in an exciting Mountain West showdown on Thursday, December 28, 2024, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM PT, and both teams will be looking to start their conference play with a statement win.
Rebels Seeking Redemption
UNLV comes into this matchup looking to regain momentum after a tough non-conference stretch. The Rebels have shown flashes of brilliance, led by the scoring prowess of Dedan Thomas Jr. However, consistency has been elusive for the team, particularly on defense.
Head coach Kevin Kruger is optimistic about his team’s chances, especially with the Rebels playing on their home court. “We’ve had some ups and downs, but this group is resilient. Fresno State is a tough team, but we’re ready for the challenge,” Kruger said during practice this week.
UNLV will need to tighten up on the defensive end and capitalize on their athleticism to create transition opportunities. The Rebels’ ability to knock down perimeter shots will also be a key factor against a disciplined Fresno State defense.
Bulldogs Attempt To Get Back On Track
Fresno State enters the contest after being blown out by CA Baptist, 86-69 to drop to seventh place in the Mountain West. The Bulldogs are a balanced team with a strong inside-outside game, anchored by sharpshooting guard Zaon Collins. Forward Elijah Price leads the team with 8.3 rebounds per game.
Head coach Justin Hutson emphasized the importance of playing smart basketball on the road. “UNLV is a talented team, and they play with a lot of energy at home. We have to execute our game plan and limit turnovers to come out on top,” Hutson said in a press conference.
Keys to the Game
For UNLV, controlling the tempo will be critical. The Rebels thrive when they can play fast and force opponents into mistakes. Look for them to press early and often, hoping to disrupt Fresno State’s offensive rhythm.
Fresno State, on the other hand, will aim to slow the game down and rely on their half-court execution. If they can dominate the boards and limit second-chance opportunities for the Rebels, the Bulldogs will put themselves in a strong position to win.
Players to Watch
Keep an eye on sophomore sensation Dedan Thomas Jr. for UNLV. The dynamic guard has shown why he was the one of the most highly touted recruits in the country, averaging 16.5 points and 4.1 assists per game. His ability to break down defenses and create for his teammates could be the difference-maker for the Rebels.
For Fresno State, Zaon Collins’ three-point shooting will be a focal point. If the Bulldogs can get him going from deep, it could spell trouble for the Rebels.
Final Thoughts
This game has all the makings of a classic Mountain West battle. With UNLV looking to defend their home court and Fresno State aiming to get back in the winning column, expect a hard-fought, physical game. The Thomas & Mack Center will be rocking, and fans won’t want to miss this one.
