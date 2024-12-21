UNLV Rebels vs UC Riverside Highlanders Betting Odds, Breakdown, Best Bet
UC Riverside heads into Saturday’s showdown at the Thomas & Mack Center on a four-game winning streak with wins over Montana State, St. Francis (IL), Cal State Fullerton and Cal State Northridge.
Betting Line: UNLV Rebels (-9.5) vs UC Riverside (141)
Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
Time: 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET
Location: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV
TV: ESPN+
The last time the Highlanders lost came back on Nov. 30 when they lost at Idaho, 80-68, falling to cover as 3.5-point road favorites against the Vandals.
The Highlanders are led by sophomore guard Barrington Hargress who is averaging 19.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 rebounds per game. Hargress collected his seventh 20+ point game of the season in UCR’s comeback victory over Montana State on Wednesday night.
While trying to slow down Hargress, the Rebels will try to contain foward Kaleb Smith who is averaging 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game down on the block.
On the flip side, the Rebels head into Saturday’s home tilt fresh off a heart-breaking 66-65 road loss at No. 22 Dayton on Wednesday covering as 10.5-point road underdogs. UNLV, who started the season winning four of its first five games (4-1 SU, 1-3-1 ATS) this season, has dropped four of their last five (1-4 SU, 1-4 ATS).
The Rebels will bring a well-balanced offensive attack into the tilt with the Highlanders with five starters averaging double-digits in scoring. Sophomore guard Dedan Thomas Jr. leads the Rebels offensive attack averaging a team-high 16.6 points per game on the strength of shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc.
One of the key factors will be senior forward Julian Rishwain, who is averaging 14.3 points and 4.0 rebounds over his last games, maintaining his solid production while also keeping Riverside’s Smith and 6 '10 " center Joel Armotrading off the offensive glass.
PICK: UNLV -9.5 (-110)