UNLV Runnin’ Rebels Look to Rebound Against No. 22 Utah State in Mountain West Showdown
The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels (9-7, 3-2 MW) return to the Thomas & Mack Center tonight for a pivotal Mountain West matchup against the surging No. 22 Utah State Aggies (16-1, 6-0 MW).
UNLV enters this contest looking to halt a two-game skid after tough road losses to Boise State (81-59) and Colorado State (84-62). Despite opening conference play with three straight wins, the Runnin’ Rebels have struggled to maintain consistency, dropping two of their last three games. Their latest loss at Colorado State exposed defensive vulnerabilities, as the Rams shot an impressive 65.4% from the field in the first half.
Dedan Thomas Jr. continues to lead the Rebels offensively, averaging 16.1 points and 4.4 assists per game. He had 19 points in the loss to Colorado State along with Jaden Henley, who has emerged as another scoring threat. Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry, fresh off a new haircut, leads the frontcourt with team-highs in rebounds (5.6) and blocks (1.4).
The Aggies arrive in Las Vegas riding a six-game Mountain West win streak and boast an impressive 4-0 record in true road games. Utah State is fresh off an 81-79 comeback victory over Boise State and has been one of the most efficient teams in the country, ranking ninth nationally in assists per game (18.5) and 18th in field-goal percentage (49.6%). Ian Martinez (16.8 PPG) and Mason Falslev (16.4 PPG) lead the Aggies offensively, with Falslev also topping the team in rebounds (6.2 RPG) and steals (2.4 SPG).
Facing a nationally ranked opponent, UNLV must tighten its defense and rediscover its offensive rhythm, especially against Utah State’s high-efficiency offense. A win tonight would provide a much-needed confidence boost as the Rebels aim to climb the Mountain West standings.
