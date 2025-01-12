UNLV Runnin' Rebels Struggle in 84-62 Loss to Colorado State: Game Highlights and Key Stats
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels fell to Colorado State 84-62 on Saturday afternoon at Moby Arena, dropping their record to 9-7 and 3-2 in the Mountain West Conference. Colorado State improved to 10-6 overall and 4-1 in conference action.
Jaden Henley and Dedan Thomas Jr. led the Rebels' offense, each scoring 19 points. Henley was 4-7 from three while Thomas Jr. contributed six assists.
Colorado State showcased a balanced attack with five players scoring in double figures. Nique Clifford and Rashaan Mbemba led the Rams with 22 points each. Clifford was the star of the game, shooting 7 of 11 from the field and 4 of 5 from three-point range, while adding seven assists and four steals. Mbemba was nearly flawless, converting 8 of 9 field goal attempts.
A critical factor in the game was CSU's efficient shooting, especially in the first half where they shot 65.4% from the field and 66.7% from three-point range, leading to a 46-35 halftime advantage. UNLV managed to cut the deficit to six points at 58-52 with 10 minutes remaining, but CSU responded with a decisive run, extending the lead to 19 points with just over five minutes to play.
CSU dominated key statistical categories, making seven more three-pointers (12-5) and outrebounding UNLV 35-28. The Rams also recorded 24 assists on 30 made shots. UNLV's shooting went cold in the second half, shooting 31.3% from the field and just 1 of 8 from beyond the arc.
Despite the loss, UNLV still holds a commanding 45-22 lead in the all-time series against Colorado State. The Rebels will look to bounce back when they return home to face No. 25 Utah State on Wednesday, January 15 at 8 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.
