UNLV Runnin' Rebels Stun No. 22 Utah State with Thrilling 65-62 Upset Victory
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels delivered a statement win on Wednesday night, upsetting No. 22-ranked Utah State 65-62 at the Thomas & Mack Center. This marks UNLV's first win over a ranked opponent this season and continues an impressive trend, making it eight wins in their last 12 games against Top 25 teams. With this victory, the Rebels improved to 10-7 overall and 4-2 in Mountain West Conference play, while boosting their home record to a 8-1.
UNLV showcased resilience and clutch performance down the stretch, closing the game on a 7-0 run. The comeback began with a crucial three-pointer from Julian Rishwain, followed by a fast-break layup by standout freshman Dedan Thomas Jr. Thomas then sealed the victory with a fadeaway jumper with just 18 seconds remaining. Utah State was previously unbeaten in conference play.
Jalen Hill led the Runnin' Rebels with a 15-point, eight-rebound performance, shooting 7-of-9 from the field. Rishwain added 13 points, four threes. Dedan Thomas Jr. had eight points but made a significant impact with a game-high six assists and zero turnovers. Brooklyn Hicks also chipped in with nine points and seven rebounds.
UNLV's defense was the difference-maker, holding Utah State to its second-lowest scoring output of the season. The Rebels out-rebounded the Aggies 37-34 and dominated inside, outscoring them 36-20 in the paint. Despite struggling from three-point range—hitting just 6-of-25 overall—UNLV’s defense and aggressive play in the paint powered them to victory.
The win snapped a six-game losing streak against Utah State and ended UNLV's recent two-game skid. It also tightened the Mountain West race, handing the Aggies their first conference loss. Head coach Kevin Kruger praised his team’s effort, saying, "Unbelievable fight. Our defense was the focal point tonight, and it led to a lot of good offensive possessions. I’m incredibly proud of how much they fought and how much they played for each other."
Looking ahead, UNLV faces another tough challenge on the road against San Diego State on Saturday, January 18, at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.
Fans can purchase tickets for upcoming home games at UNLVtickets.com.
Recommended Articles
UNLV Lady Rebels Dominate Air Force 84-51 to Extend Winning Streak to Seven Games
UNLV Sophmore Jesse Farrell Ranked Top 15 Catcher Nationally by D1 Softball
Dan Mullen Adds Another Pass Catcher in Koy Moore From Western Kentucky
Former 5-Star Prospect and UTSA Shutdown CB Denver Harris Joins UNLV
Former Rebels QB Matthew Sluka Finds New Home at James Madison