UNLV Vs. Fresno State Women’s College Basketball Preview
The stage is set for an electrifying clash as the UNLV Lady Rebels (8-4) gear up to host the Fresno State Bulldogs (9-4) at Cox Pavilion on Sunday, December 29, 2024. Tip-off is at 5:00 PM ET, and fans in Las Vegas are in for a thrilling evening of basketball.
UNLV vs. Fresno State NCAA Game Info
Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024
Time: 5:00 PM ET
Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: Cox Pavilion
The Rebels have been on fire at home, riding a three-game winning streak fueled by impressive performances and relentless energy. Their latest triumph, an 80-57 domination of UC Riverside, showcased the depth of this talented squad. Amarachi Kimpson led the charge with 12 points and two steals, while Meadow Roland made her presence felt with 12 points, seven rebounds, and two steals. The Rebels are proving they can deliver on both ends of the court, making them a formidable force at home.
On the other side, the Bulldogs come into this matchup with momentum of their own, fresh off a 66-55 victory over Northern Arizona. Fresno State’s Mia Jacobs was unstoppable, putting up a double-double with 21 points, 14 rebounds, and three steals. Saga Ukkonen added 12 points, connecting on 44.4% of her shots, including two from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs’ balanced attack and scrappy defense will be a challenge for the Rebels to counter.
This Mountain West showdown promises high stakes and even higher energy. With UNLV’s recent home-court dominance and Fresno State’s dynamic playmakers, fans can expect nothing less than a battle from start to finish.
Mark your calendars and wear your Scarlet and Gray, because Cox Pavilion will be rocking as the Rebels look to extend their home streak and make a statement against a tough Fresno State team. Will the Rebels rise to the occasion, or will the Bulldogs steal the show in Las Vegas?
