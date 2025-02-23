UNLV Women's Basketball Clinches Regular Season Title Share with 69-65 Win Over Colorado State
On Saturday afternoon at Moby Arena, the UNLV Lady Rebels defeated Colorado State 69-65, clinching a share of the regular season title and recording their sixth consecutive win. With a season record of 22-5 (14-1 MW), UNLV completed a two-game sweep over the Rams, who now stand at 20-8 (11-4 MW) in Mountain West Conference play.
The game featured contributions from multiple players. McKinna Brackens led UNLV with 18 points, shooting 5-for-10 from the field, 2-for-4 from three-point range, and 6-for-8 from the free throw line. Aaliyah Alexander scored 14 points, while Alyssa Brown recorded her fourth double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds, finishing with perfect shooting for the contest. Amarachi Kimpson added 10 points and collected seven rebounds. Four players scored in double figures, underscoring the team’s balanced offensive output.
In the second quarter, UNLV established an early lead with a 13-point scoring run that pushed the score to 31-18. By halftime, the Lady Rebels maintained a 36-23 advantage. In the fourth quarter, Colorado State initiated a 9-3 run to narrow the gap, reducing UNLV’s lead to seven points at 57-50. UNLV then regained a 10-point cushion with a 60-50 scoreline.
The teams continued trading points until Colorado State reduced the deficit to two points, with the score at 67-65. Following this, Aaliyah Alexander secured the final possession by obtaining a defensive rebound and retaining control of the ball until the game ended.
Team statistics further highlighted UNLV’s performance. The Lady Rebels outrebounded the Rams 40-26 and recorded 12 assists compared to Colorado State’s nine. UNLV shot 43.4% from the field (23 of 53), while the Rams managed 39.3% (22 of 56). Additionally, UNLV achieved their best three-point shooting performance of the season, connecting on 8 of 14 attempts (57.1%).
UNLV has now won nine of the last ten meetings against Colorado State and continues to perform under head coach Lindy La Rocque. The team will next host Boise State on Wednesday, February 26 at 6:30 p.m.
READ MORE FROM UNLV REBELS ON SI
UNLV Baseball Suffers 6-0 Loss in Home Opener Against No. 25 Cincinnati Bearcats
UNLV’s Zach Little Named Mountain West Golfer of the Week After Historic Win