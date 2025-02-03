UNLV Women's Basketball: Lady Rebels Defeat UNR 68-59 in Silver State Series Matchup
The UNLV Lady Rebels earned a 68-59 win over in-state rival UNR on Saturday afternoon at a sold-out Cox Pavilion. The game, part of the Silver State Series presented by America First, improves UNLV’s conference record to 9-1 (17-5 overall).
Meadow Roland led UNLV with a career-high 17 points, shooting 7-for-9 from the field while adding nine rebounds. Kiara Jackson recorded her first career double-double, contributing 12 points and a career-high 11 assists, with nine of those assists coming in the first half. Alyssa Brown also added 12 points and eight rebounds.
For UNR, Lexie Givens and Olivia Poulivaati each scored 13 points. Dymonique Maxie contributed 11 points, while Imbie Jones and Victoria Davis each had 10. Givens also led UNR in rebounding with nine boards.
The game remained close through the first half, featuring seven lead changes and two ties. Coming out of halftime, UNR briefly took a 39-38 lead with a basket from Givens. UNLV responded with a 14-2 run, establishing an 11-point advantage at 52-41 midway through the third quarter. The Lady Rebels maintained control, holding a 57-48 lead entering the fourth quarter and staying ahead for the remainder of the game.
UNLV had a 47-31 rebounding advantage and outscored UNR 30-18 in the paint. The Lady Rebels also recorded 16 total assists, with Jackson accounting for 11 of them. UNLV shot 40.3% from the field (25-of-62) compared to UNR’s 36.2% (21-of-58). Roland registered the team’s only blocked shot, while Jackson and Aaliyah Alexander each collected seven rebounds.
With this win, UNLV improves to 8-2 against UNR under head coach Lindy La Rocque. The Lady Rebels will travel to face Utah State on Wednesday, Feb. 5, in their only matchup of the season.
